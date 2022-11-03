Eamonn Holmes pictured at this year's TRIC Awards Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Eamonn Holmes has revealed he’ll be out of action for the rest of the year after a fall at his home.

The former This Morning presenter, who now fronts GB News’ breakfast show, revealed earlier this week that he had fractured his shoulder when he fell down the stairs at his family home.

At the time of the accident, Eamonn was already in recovery from spinal surgery, with his fall providing a setback in the recuperation process.

Because of this, the Express – for whom the 62-year-old broadcaster is a columnist – has confirmed he is not expected to be back on screen until 2023.

“As a consequence of being laid low by major surgery, Eamonn suffered a fall at home a couple of weeks ago and had to undergo another operation,” a spokesperson said.

“He’s naturally gutted by the setback, but the good news is the surgery on his shoulder went well. He’s now receiving fantastic care and rest.

“Sadly it means Eamonn is likely to need a longer period off TV than he first thought in order to get himself better and heal.”

Eamonn outside GB News' headquarters after fronting his first show there this year Kirsty O'Connor via PA Media

They added: “Despite being in an awful lot of pain, he’s remaining positive and is looking forward to doing what he loves most and being back on TV and presenting on GB News just as soon as he can.”

Eamonn previously underwent spinal surgery after suffering chronic pain for around 18 months.