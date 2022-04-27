GB News has been hit with hundreds of Ofcom complaints after Eamonn Holmes made controversial remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Earlier this month, the former This Morning presenter sparked controversy when he responded to a US TV interview with the Duke Of Sussex, in which he said he wanted to make sure the Queen had “the right people around her”.
Discussing Harry on his GB News breakfast show, which he hosts with Isabel Webster, Eamonn said: “He’s bringing a book out where he’s slagging off Camilla and maybe William and his father.
“How on earth… why wouldn’t they just throw him over the balcony and her with him?”
The comments were met with criticism on social media at the time, with TV watchdog Ofcom confirming to HuffPost UK it has received 402 complaints about the broadcast.
As is standard procedure, the complaints will be assessed before Ofcom decides whether to launch an official investigation.
Eamonn, who left his long-standing hosting role on ITV’s This Morning in December to join GB News, has long been a critic of the royal couple.
In 2019, he sparked a row after using the word “uppity” – which historically was used in the US in the 19th Century as an insult to Black people who “didn’t know their place” – to describe the Duchess of Sussex on This Morning.
While it was later reported that Eamonn had been “reprimanded” for his comments, a spokesperson for ITV denied this, but did say it had been a “point of learning” for him.
However, Eamonn later said he hadn’t “learnt anything from it”.
He added: “People can make their own judgment whether they think it was a deliberately racist remark or not, so that’s all I have to say about that. People can have their own views on it.”