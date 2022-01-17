Eamonn Holmes Claims He Was 'Given No Reason' For Losing Regular This Morning Slot

Eamonn Holmes outside the GB News studio Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images

Eamonn Holmes has claimed he’s yet to be given a reason by ITV why he was dropped from his regular slot on This Morning.

While he and Ruth were kept on to present during school holidays, Eamonn has since quit the ITV show altogether, and taken over the daily breakfast show on GB News.

In a new interview with The Times (£), the presenter insisted he didn’t have “any issues” with the decision to reduce his role, but said he was not happy about the way the matter was handled.

“I just have issues with why they can’t tell you your time is up,” he claimed. “Just have a conversation, any conversation. I was given no reason why I was blocked.”

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford NurPhoto via Getty Images

While Eamonn has moved on to a new broadcaster, Ruth remains part of the ITV daytime family, both at This Morning – where it’s expected she’ll be given a new co-host when she returns to the sofa – and as an anchor on Loose Women.

Announcing Eamonn’s exit earlier this year, ITV said in a statement: “We would like to wish Eamonn all of the very best in his new role.

“As a duo, Eamonn and Ruth have been part of the This Morning presenting team for the last 15 years and we thank Eamonn for all of his hard work and contribution to the show.

“Ruth remains an important part of ITV Daytime both as a continuing member of the This Morning family and as an anchor presenter on Loose Women.”

Eamonn previously said of the move shortly before his GB News debut: “Put it this way, I’m looking forward to a move somewhere new where they’re pleased to have me. But I wish everyone well at ITV.”

He also said that despite receiving messages of good wishes from some of his breakfast show rivals, he hadn’t heard from former co-stars Phil and Holly.

The This Morning team pictured at the NTAs in September 2021 Ian West via PA Wire/PA Images

In recent history, Eamonn had come under fire on several occasions due to remarks he’d made during This Morning’s live broadcasts.

Prior to this, he was criticised for branding the Duchess of Sussex “uppity” on This Morning, and while a spokesperson for the show said this had been a “point of learning” for the presenter, Eamonn later insisted that he “hadn’t learnt anything” from the incident.