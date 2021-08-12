Eamonn Holmes has apologised after sparking a backlash over a comment he made about This Morning’s resident doctor Zoe Williams’ hair.

During Thursday’s edition of the ITV daytime show, Eamonn spoke to Dr Zoe via video-link, where she said they’d be involved in a discussion about how gardening and keeping alpacas can both have health benefits.

“Your hair reminds me of an alpaca today,” Eamonn then told her. “You just want to pet it, don’t you? It’s very alpaca-ish.”

After laughing off Eamonn’s comments, the GP then told him: “Don’t touch my hair!”