Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford kept us entertained for years on the This Morning sofa with their snarky asides but obvious love for each other.

However, Eamonn, who has been battling “hideous” chronic pain after suffering three slipped discs last year, has joked that he his fearful at the prospect of Ruth having to look after him.

The presenter, who recently took over the helm of the breakfast show alongside Isabel Webster at GB News, says the last 10 months have been “hellish” and he now undergoes physio every day to treat his back.

Asked by The Times (££) if he fears Ruth will become his carer, he had a typically candid response.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford Ken McKayKen McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“Yes, I do fear it,” he admitted. “She hasn’t got the most caring nature, I have to say. So I’d better have enough money in the bank for a care nurse as I get older.”

He continued: “What’s that nurse called in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest? Nurse Ratched? That’s her.

“The odd time during this illness I would say to her, ‘Could you put on my sock?’ or ‘Could you help me do this?’ and she’d say, ‘I’ll do it this once but don’t rely on this. I’m not going to be doing this again. I’m not your carer.’ ”

Eamonn confirmed he was quitting This Morning after 15 years to join GB News last month.

“I’ve spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups, and GB News is one of the most exciting yet,” he said in a statement.

“It’s just the kind of shake-up the industry needs. I’ve admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun.

“To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that’s exactly what GB News is all about.”

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Last month, Eamonn hinted at his unrest about the changes at This Morning as he spoke of his new GB News role in an interview with The Sun.

“Put it this way, I’m looking forward to a move somewhere new where they’re pleased to have me,” he said. “But I wish everyone well at ITV.

“When I went in to meet the GB News team for the first time recently the guys actually clapped as I came in. It was very moving, and felt lovely.”

Eamonn began presenting This Morning in 2006, alongside Ruth, who had already been part of the ITV show’s on-air team since 1999.