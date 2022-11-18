Eamonn Holmes Pays Emotional Tribute As He Announces Death Of Mother Josie

Eamonn Holmes Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images via Getty Images

Eamonn Holmes has paid emotional tribute to his mother Josie as he announced her death on Friday.

The GB News host and former This Morning presenter said he “loved and will miss her so much” in a post on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of his “beautiful” mum standing in a doorway waving at the camera, Eamonn wrote: “My 4 amazing brothers and I said Goodbye for the last time to our beautiful Mum Josie this afternoon. She’s at last reunited with Daddy now.

“That is our only consolation. We loved and will miss her so much. Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with Holy Water and Wave goodbye. Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy.”

BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards was among those who sent their “love and sympathy”, with Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid also commenting: “I’m so sorry. Sending love.”

Eamonn revealed earlier this month that he’d recently fractured his shoulder when he fell down the stairs at his family home.

At the time of the accident, Eamonn was already in recovery from spinal surgery, with his fall providing a setback in the recuperation process.

Because of this, the Express – for whom the 62-year-old broadcaster is a columnist – has confirmed he is not expected to be back on screen on the GB News breakfast show, which he hosts with Isabel Webster, until 2023.