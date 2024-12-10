'It Still Stings': East 17 Singer Opens Up About Pain Of Hearing Stay Another Day Every Year

East 17 stars Brian Harvey, John Hendy, Tony Mortimer and Terry Coldwell in 1994 Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

East 17 singer Tony Mortimer has opened up about the emotional toll of hearing the group’s signature track Stay Another Day every year.

Despite not being a Christmas song in the traditional sense, Stay Another Way topped the Christmas charts in 1994, which – along with its wintery music video – means it’s often played around the festive period.

While at first glance, the lyrics might appear to be a straightforward break-up song, they actually have a much deeper meaning, as they refer to the suicide of Tony’s brother Ollie years earlier.

“It was based on my brother’s suicide and losing someone,” he told Songwriting Magazine in 2016.

“What would you do if you had one more day with a loved one?”

Tony Mortimer backstage at Good Morning Britain in 2015 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Tony added that the lyrics were “all based on conversations I’d had with my brother and I was trying to change it into a love song about the end of a relationship”.

In a new interview with The Independent, Tony shared: “I accept it, but it’s always been difficult, a two-edged sword, for my family.

“People come up to me and say: ‘That song means a lot to me...’ I’m like: ‘Hang about, I’m not ready for that yet, I’m just in McDonald’s!’ But I’ve got used to it, because it’s been so long.”

“It never stops, though, and it’s every year,” he added of the song’s annual resurgence.

This year, which marks 30 years since Stay Another Day first topped the charts, the song is being re-released, as part of a campaign with with the music therapy charity Nordoff And Robbins.

He explained: “The record company was going to do something. We were batting around ideas, talking about a reunion and something big. And I said: ‘I don’t just want to release the single and be on the take. That’s not right.’

“So I’ve stopped them just releasing it [for money] – and I feel good about that.”

Of his song’s potential to now help others through the Nordoff And Robbins partnership, Tony admitted: “It still stings, but it does help. I can’t play that song and not know what I’m playing, not think of my brother, every time. But it’s not about me any more, and it’s not about him. It’s about the song and how the public see it.

“Most of them don’t even know the thing behind it. And I accept that – that it [just signifies] Christmas. That gives me a smile.”

In 2019, a re-released version of Stay Another Day was also released by Tony, with proceeds going to the mental health organisation CALM.

