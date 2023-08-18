EastEnders Fans Are Not OK After Getting A Glimpse At Cindy Beale's Explosive Walford Return

Brace yourself, Walford – Cindy Beale is heading back to town, and EastEnders fans cannot get enough.

BBC soap bosses have released a first look trailer as the iconic character – played by Michelle Collins – arrives back in Albert Square later this month, having been presumed dead for the last 30 years.

Advertisement

It was recently revealed that she the ex-wife of longstanding character Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) has been in witness protection after “dying” in prison, later going on assume the identity of Rose Knight.

“Rose” also happens to be the wife of new Queen Vic landlord George Knight (Colin Salmon), who – along with his daughters Anna and Gina (Molly Rainford and Francesca Henry) – have been left wondering what happened to her after she disappeared from their lives over a decade ago.

With her witness protection scheme now over, Cindy will arrive back in Walford on 28 August to visit her son Peter Beale (Thomas Law) – unaware ex-husband George and their daughters are also now living there.

Just what will happen when they come face to face with Cindy, and her real identity is revealed to them?

Advertisement

The new promo has also teased that Cindy and her ex-mother-in-law Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) will have some scores to settle when she walks back into her lif with her son Ian, with whom she has reunited with off-screen in the last few years.

Needless to say the impending drama has got fans’ appetites well and truly whetted...

Excellent 🎭

oh my words my all time fave CINDY BEALE 💖

loving these new trailers, we now have a return confirmed date. This queen & EastEnders icon is officially back on screen, what an explosive week it will be. 🤩🤩🙌🙌#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/hezNx2EPLt — yasminA 💙 (@yasmin_ali10) August 18, 2023

CINDY BEALE IS BACK!!#Eastenders hive - are you ready?!!! pic.twitter.com/fNwowCEJKA — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) August 17, 2023

can’t wait to get back into my hating cindy beale era xx — josie🏻 (@abisenders) August 18, 2023

OMG it’s happening! CINDY BEALE is coming home I’m so pee my pants kind of excited 😜#Eastenders 📺 — Reena Kanji (@ReenaKanji) August 17, 2023

Advertisement

I asked for a trailer & #EastEnders totally exceeded my expectations. My excitement levels are at an all time high. Storm Cindy is on her way and Walford has seen nothing yet. Buzzed is an understatement for how I'm feeling right now. Welcome home Cindy Beale. 💥👏🏼 https://t.co/o6wMo1ndrL — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) August 17, 2023

KATHY VS CINDY AND IAN/SHARON THE SCREAM I NEARLY ERUPTED JUST NOW https://t.co/AMk6JjtBZZ pic.twitter.com/q0v8H5a0Bm — alessia (killer kathy truther) (@wattspanesar) August 17, 2023