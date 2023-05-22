Ian and Cindy Beale are returning to EastEnders BBC

EastEnders fans have been left stunned by reports that legendary character Cindy Beale is set to return from the dead – but they’ve also pointed out one big flaw with the rumoured plans.

Over the weekend, The Sun published a story claiming that Cindy is set to make a comeback to Walford, alongside on-screen ex-husband Ian Beale, despite the character dying off-screen during childbirth in 1999.

Advertisement

The tabloid also claimed that the couple – played by Michelle Collins and Adam Woodyatt – have reunited off-screen in the South of France, and will shock Albert Square residents when they return together later this year.

However, the stunt plot has split viewers, as Cindy’s resurrection means that Ian now has not one but two family members who have returned from the grave.

His mother Kathy made a comeback to the show in 2015, having previously been killed in an off-screen car crash in South Africa in 2006.

Reusing the storyline idea within the same soap family had viewers’ believability stretched, no matter how excited they are to see Cindy again...

Advertisement

Wasn’t Ian the one who identified Kathy and Cindy’s “bodies”? LOL. I am so glad he doesn’t run the funeral home. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/tS7hEbMO7B — Eduardo Calderon (@Slcarter85) May 20, 2023

Den Watts, Nick Cotton, Kathy Beale... now, Cindy? How many characters can one show resurrect?

First his Mum, now his ex-wife? I'm surprised the shock of both returning hasn't already killed Ian!

One question: Why didn't she reappear following the deaths of Lucy or Steven? https://t.co/s4i9WhaaHV — John Hughes (@hughesjg) May 20, 2023

Kathy and Cindy to Ian on being dead… #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/9TA1zOhWCe — Matthew Rimmer (@MatthewRimmer) May 19, 2023

If you are missing a dead relative, move to Albert Square.



Dirty Den and Kathy Beale already rose from the grave, and now Cindy Beale is coming back too.



It’s either supernatural or massive insurance fraud. Either way, there’s needs to be an investigation. — The M Guru: Gus Bhandal (@mguruuk) May 19, 2023

Dear me... Desperate stuff from BBC's #EastEnders these days. First it was bringing Kathy Beale back from the dead and now Cindy.



It's no wonder why I've not watched this soap for a number of years, now...https://t.co/eYuO8Ccg3j — haymansafc 🌸 (@haymansafc) May 21, 2023

Advertisement

Can’t believe that Eastenders are bringing back Cindy Beale to add to both Dirty Den and Kathy who also came back from dead (maybe others I have missed). Just laughable. If they hope to bring characters back, don’t kill them off in first place. — Stuart L (@StuzMate) May 20, 2023

Soap veteran Adam Woodyatt has been away from EastEnders since January 2021 following Sharon Watts’ attempt to kill his character, Ian, after finding out he had inadvertently caused the death of her son, Denny.

Adam made a brief cameo appearance in December 2022 for the funeral of Dot Branning, where he was seen receiving a mysterious phone call from someone he called “love”.

Naturally, it is now likely he was speaking to Cindy, who was previously married to Ian between 1989 and 1997.

The characters’ marriage was pretty eventful, during which time Cindy had an affair with David Wicks, hired a hitman to kill Ian and also ran off with two of their children.

Advertisement

After she went to prison for conspiracy to murder, it was later revealed Cindy had died while giving birth to a daughter, Cindy Jr, whose father was Nick Holland.

Cindy Jr later arrived on Albert Square in 2013, played by Sex Education star Mimi Keene, and is now living off-screen in Germany with her own daughter.