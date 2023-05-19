EastEnders Fans All Said The Same Thing After Lola And Jay's Emotional Two-Hander Episode

Jay Brown and Lola Pearce took a trip to Margate in Thursday's EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

EastEnders fans were all left in bits as the soap aired an emotional two-hander episode featuring dying Lola Pearce and husband Jay Brown on Thursday.

Lola – played by Danielle Harold – was recently informed she had just weeks left to live after the brain tumour she was diagnosed with last year had stopped responding to life-prolonging treatment.

The latest episode of the BBC soap saw Lola and Jay head to Margate for one final day out, after she requested to see the sea one last time, following a dream she’d had about being at the beach.

Viewers saw them on pleasure beach rides and play arcade games before Jay serenaded her on the guitar with a rendition of Eric Clapton’s Wonderful Tonight.

Lola then told Jay of her wish to die by assisted suicide, prompting raw scenes between the pair.

However, by the end of the episode, Lola was back in hospital and gave an emotional speech about how she had changed her mind, feeling she had enough bravery to die naturally.

Watch the whole episode now 👉 https://t.co/cO8W9lWYSy #EastEnders



Details of organisations offering information and support with cancer are available at https://t.co/OzdVGAcgXz, or you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 08000 560 190. pic.twitter.com/Q4GQ1AyVXq — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) May 18, 2023

On Twitter, viewers were in floods of tears at the highly emotional episode...

I’m heartbroken for him 💔 he’s been so strong for Lola and Lexi while dying inside 😭#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/dtujGCcfFy — amy ann (@_amyann15) May 18, 2023

This scene killed me. 😭

I miss Lola with that smile. The episode was phenomenal. I think I get all the messages. It’s so cruel how an illness takes that smile from a person.



As in roller skate rink scene, it’s what I try to keep in mind everyday from exp of my work.#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/PZyLzNcLxo — Mixture (@TheMixture8) May 19, 2023

Aww 🥰 the scenes in Margate were SO beautiful. I loved Jay’s singing too too. I kept thinking Lola would go in her sleep. This is a heartbreaking 💔😪 to watch #EastEnders — Pam (@Osmondmania) May 18, 2023

It was beautiful between Lola & Jay, yep eyes definitely welled up, going to be a right mess when the inevitable happens, well done Eastenders, very well acted 💔 — Jenny (@Clarice2) May 18, 2023

Absolutely bawling my eyes out at the Lola storyline in Eastenders 🥺 — Claire🦋 (@Claire1997x) May 18, 2023

What an episode. Had me in tears, and #Jays version and voice was just WOW. Beautiful acting by him and #Lola. Well done to #EastEnders, for tackling this storyline, in a way, that people could relate to. So heartbreaking to watch 💔💔💔 https://t.co/wHeoHvCrSv — 💙💛 T🅰️YL🅾️R 💛💙 (@LeedSTUnited) May 18, 2023

Good grief here I am balling my eyes out watching Lola and Jay 😢 the moment he got that guitar and started serenading her I was done for 🥲😫 blooming heck the Eastenders writers bravo 👏🏽 what a story line. — Coreena Corbett (@CoreenaCorbett) May 18, 2023

Actors Danielle Harold and Jamie Borthwick’s performances also came in for praise...

I’be said it once, and I’ll say it a thousand times. Danielle Harold deserves ALL the awards. #EastEnders — Michael Richier (@MichaelRichier) May 18, 2023

This two hander episode is just beautiful👏👏👏 Bravo to Jamie Borthwick & Danielle Harold they deserve awards 🙌🙌🙌 #Eastenders — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) May 18, 2023

#EastEnders I'm sorry, but Jay singing to Lola in this episode has solidified Danielle Harold & Jamie Borthwick winning Best On-Screen Partnership at the British @SoapAwards this year.



Beautiful episode between these two. Superb work! 👏👏 — Callum Keith (@CallumKeith1999) May 18, 2023

Give Danielle Harold and Jamie Borthwick all the awards! Brilliant performances! ❤️ #Eastenders — James Dwyer (@jamesdwyer192) May 18, 2023

Meanwhile, EastEnders has confirmed Lola’s last episode will air on Wednesday 31 May, as he family rally around her in her final moments.

Speaking about the support from viewers during the storyline, Danielle said in a backstage video: “Thank you to everyone who has joined me on this journey with Lola and her brain tumour. It’s been a very difficult journey for me to share and film this story and I really couldn’t have done it without all your support and love.

“So I just want to say thank you all so much and I’m sending you lots of love.”