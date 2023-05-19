EastEnders Fans All Said The Same Thing After Lola And Jay's Emotional Two-Hander Episode

EastEnders fans were all left in bits as the soap aired an emotional two-hander episode featuring dying Lola Pearce and husband Jay Brown on Thursday.
Lola – played by Danielle Harold – was recently informed she had just weeks left to live after the brain tumour she was diagnosed with last year had stopped responding to life-prolonging treatment.
The latest episode of the BBC soap saw Lola and Jay head to Margate for one final day out, after she requested to see the sea one last time, following a dream she’d had about being at the beach.
Viewers saw them on pleasure beach rides and play arcade games before Jay serenaded her on the guitar with a rendition of Eric Clapton’s Wonderful Tonight.
Lola then told Jay of her wish to die by assisted suicide, prompting raw scenes between the pair.
However, by the end of the episode, Lola was back in hospital and gave an emotional speech about how she had changed her mind, feeling she had enough bravery to die naturally.
On Twitter, viewers were in floods of tears at the highly emotional episode...
Actors Danielle Harold and Jamie Borthwick’s performances also came in for praise...
Meanwhile, EastEnders has confirmed Lola’s last episode will air on Wednesday 31 May, as he family rally around her in her final moments.
Speaking about the support from viewers during the storyline, Danielle said in a backstage video: “Thank you to everyone who has joined me on this journey with Lola and her brain tumour. It’s been a very difficult journey for me to share and film this story and I really couldn’t have done it without all your support and love.
“So I just want to say thank you all so much and I’m sending you lots of love.”
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.