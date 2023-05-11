EastEnders Just Got Even Camper Thanks To The Vic's New Owner – And Fans Are Already Obsessed

Linda, Sharon and Elaine in EastEnders BBC

While EastEnders legend Letitia Dean has been keeping Instagram meme accounts in constant supply of content with Sharon Mitchell’s various camp moments, there’s a new arrival in Walford who just might be about to steal her crown.

The BBC soap looks set to hit new heights of camp, following the arrival of The Queen Vic’s new owner Elaine Peacock on Wednesday night.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Linda Carter’s mother would be returning to Albert Square – with actor Harriet Thorpe taking over the role – to help her daughter run the boozer following the presumed death of her husband Mick.

The latest episode saw Linda revealing to both the Panesar family and her best friend Sharon that she had been lying to them about having them invest in the pub, before Elaine arrived at the most ill-timed moment.

As a betrayed Sharon rowed with Linda in front of a pub full of punters, Elaine touched down – snakeskin stiletto first, obviously – announcing the arrival of The Vic’s “new queen”.

Needless to say, the moment had fans obsessed, and there was excitement for what Elaine’s return will bring...

“I thought it was time the Vic met it’s new Queen.”



HURRICANE ELAINE HAS ARRIVED IN WALFORD! I actually love her so much already. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/Tk3uJsltpd — alessia (resurrect angie watts) (@wattspanesar) May 10, 2023

Queen @harriet_thorpe has started her reign in @bbceastenders and I am so excited how she takes over as Elaine Peacock. I love her theatre shows, I love her friendship with @TomReadWilson and loved her in Brittas Empire #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/yEMoPmQo2e — Johnny Seifert (@JohnnySeifert) May 10, 2023

EASTENDERS TONIGHT! Genius opening line for Elaine Peacock @harriet_thorpe ❤️🤩❤️ pic.twitter.com/8XQtnuMWPk — Stephen Richards (@MissLolaLasagne) May 10, 2023

HURRICANE ELAINE HAS ARRIVED AND I LOVE HER!!! #eastenders @harriet_thorpe pic.twitter.com/DUabuJRGPm — george 🦕 | KELLIE BRIGHT IS STILL AN ICON (@lindaswalford) May 10, 2023

Elaine’s back👏🏼 now let this new era for linda commence…I’m SO excited! 💖#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/FuE9VTjM6Z — KIRA🖤 (@kira_26x) May 10, 2023

And by the looks of this preview from Thursday’s episode, Elaine already looks set for the Landlady Hall Of Fame.

The drinks are free, the pub is full and some feathers are ruffled…Elaine has arrived! #EastEnders tonight, 7:30pm on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/gYrdK00DnZ — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) May 11, 2023

Elaine was previously a guest character played by West End star Maria Friedman, popping up at various points between 2014 and 2017.

With former Absolutely Fabulous star Harriet taking over the role, the coming weeks will see the character joined in Walford by her boyfriend and his daughters.

