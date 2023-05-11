EastEnders Just Got Even Camper Thanks To The Vic's New Owner – And Fans Are Already Obsessed

While EastEnders legend Letitia Dean has been keeping Instagram meme accounts in constant supply of content with Sharon Mitchell’s various camp moments, there’s a new arrival in Walford who just might be about to steal her crown.
The BBC soap looks set to hit new heights of camp, following the arrival of The Queen Vic’s new owner Elaine Peacock on Wednesday night.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Linda Carter’s mother would be returning to Albert Square – with actor Harriet Thorpe taking over the role – to help her daughter run the boozer following the presumed death of her husband Mick.
The latest episode saw Linda revealing to both the Panesar family and her best friend Sharon that she had been lying to them about having them invest in the pub, before Elaine arrived at the most ill-timed moment.
As a betrayed Sharon rowed with Linda in front of a pub full of punters, Elaine touched down – snakeskin stiletto first, obviously – announcing the arrival of The Vic’s “new queen”.
Needless to say, the moment had fans obsessed, and there was excitement for what Elaine’s return will bring...
And by the looks of this preview from Thursday’s episode, Elaine already looks set for the Landlady Hall Of Fame.
Elaine was previously a guest character played by West End star Maria Friedman, popping up at various points between 2014 and 2017.
With former Absolutely Fabulous star Harriet taking over the role, the coming weeks will see the character joined in Walford by her boyfriend and his daughters.
James Bond star Colin Salmon will play George Knight, with Strictly Come Dancing alum Molly Rainford and A Discovery Of Witches actor Francesca Henry playing Gina.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.