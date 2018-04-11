Yet another familiar face on Albert Square is set to disappear from Walford after Lisa Hammond announced she is leaving ‘EastEnders’. The actress, who plays market trader Donna Yates on the BBC soap, is set to bid farewell to the show after four years.

PA Archive/PA Images Lisa Hammond

The 34-year-old, who lives with a restricted growth condition, will leave the soap this summer. She told Metro: “It’s been so great to play Donna for the past four years. “I’ve made lifelong friends at EastEnders and will really miss all of the brilliant cast and crew who have always been a pleasure to work with! “I look forward to what the future brings.”

BBC

Her departure follows the news that several other well-known names on the soap are also leaving for pastures new. Last month, Richard Blackwood, who plays bad boy Vincent Hubbard, confirmed he had filmed his final scenes, which will air this Spring. He made his first appearance on the soap in February 2015 as the husband of long-running character Kim Fox.

BBC Richard Blackwood is also leaving the BBC soap.

News of Richard’s departure followed the announcement Jenna Russell would be leaving her role as Michelle Fowler later this spring, after just over a year in the role. She took over the character from previous actress Susan Tully in December 2016, after she declined the chance to return. The latest exits mark a number of changes the soap’s new boss John Yorke has made since taking the helm last year. He axed other long-standing characters Lauren and Abi Branning and Ben Mitchell, as well as bringing back old favourites like Masood Ahmed, Mel Owen and Kat Slater.