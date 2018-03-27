Former ‘EastEnders’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star John Partridge has opened up about his secret battle with cancer. The actor spoke publicly for the first time about how he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2004 and how he didn’t tell anyone - even his mother. Appearing on Tuesday’s (27 March) ‘Good Morning Britain’ to discuss his upcoming appearance on ‘The Real Full Monty: Live’ in aid of charities Movember, Prostate Cancer UK, Cancer Research and Everyman, John admitted he felt to “embarrassed” about his diagnosis to share it with anyone at the time.

ITV John Partridge discussed his battle with cancer on 'Good Morning Britain'

Revealing his cancer was discovered when he went in for a hernia operation, John explained: “I had a tumour the size of a grapefruit. I had no pain, I didn’t realise it was there. Had I not had this surgery for something else, who knows what would have happened. “I went into reverse shock about it. I got the fear, is it going to come back, is it my lifestyle?” he admitted. READ MORE: How To Spot The Signs Of Testicular Cancer Of his decision to keep the news private and not even tell his mother, John continued: “I feel terrible about that, she passed away last year. Her parting gift to me was me addressing a lot of things in my life and this was part of that. “As a man, it’s… I’d lost part of that, my sexuality, my virility, my masculinity. You remove a testicle… it was a long operation, I had over 120 stitches, there’s a scar, it doesn’t look particularly pretty for somebody like me.”

ITV John is one of the celebs stripping off for 'The Real Full Monty: Live'

Discussing his decision to strip off for cancer charities on ‘The Real Full Monty: Live’, John went on: “I know there are lots of other people like me. I know there will be lots of other guys that have had this like me and have never spoken about it. “Initially I still couldn’t speak about it. Everyone’s there for their own different reasons. “When we are doing ‘The Real Full Monty: Live’ tomorrow night, binoculars optional everybody, we want men up and down the country to examine themselves. Ladies, wives, boyfriends, husbands, cop a feel, have a look, check yourselves.” He added: “You’ll see everything, the full package!” ‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays from 6am on ITV, with ‘The Real Full Monty: Live’ airing on Wednesday (28 March) at 9pm on ITV.