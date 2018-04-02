Petrol Bombs Thrown At Police During Dissident Republican Parade In Northern Ireland

Eyewitnesses put the total of fire bombs at dozens but senior officers counted seven. There were no reports of injuries or arrests made.

Petrol bombs were hurled at police during a republican parade in Derry

Heavy masonry was used to smash the windows of Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) vehicles in the nationalist Creggan estate, an eyewitness said.

Sporadic trouble continued for around two hours on Monday.

Republicans mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising every year.

Police warned demonstrators that it was an illegal parade and said they had failed to discuss the event with them beforehand.

Chief inspector Ivor Martin said: “It is, therefore, regrettable that in raising those tensions a small number of people saw fit to attack police officers with petrol bombs in what was clearly a premeditated attack.

“I want to be clear that for anyone who engaged in actions that were unlawful or detrimental to community safety, there will be consequences through the criminal justice system.

“Police will review all video footage collected today and will robustly pursue all possible inquiries to identify those involved and bring them before the courts.”