How Sweet Eats/All The Healthy Things/Gimme Some Oven

Judging from the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!), humankind is extremely ready for autumn.

August’s cravings for peaches and potato salad have quickly turned in a cosier direction, and we’re seeing gooey, apple-stuffed cinnamon rolls and creamy skillet dinners at the top of the list in September.

Advertisement