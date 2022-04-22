This Quick Frittata Recipe Costs 85p Per Head And Can't Be Messed Up

British Lion Eggs

Good food doesn’t require a long list of ingredients. In our new series, £5 Meals, we’ll bring you recipes that keep things simple – and under a fiver.

Sometimes, we like to experiment with food and wow our friends and family. Other times, we just need to get something on the table.

Advertisement

This dish is very much the latter. From the team at British Lion Eggs, this courgette frittata recipe is nutritious, quick, cheap and oh-so-easy to prepare.

The core ingredients come to just £3.40 from Tesco* without oil (or £4.69 if you need to buy some) and the meal can be prepped and ready within 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Pad out with salad and other sides to feed a family of four, or eat it for lunch the next day if you live in a smaller household. Enjoy.

Quick Courgette Frittata Recipe

Advertisement

Ingredients

You’ll also need

Advertisement

Serves: 4

Prep: 5mins

Cook: 10mins

Method:

Heat the oil in a frying pan, add onions and fry for 2 minutes until soft. Add courgettes and fry for 4 minutes until golden. Beat eggs with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Pour eggs into the pan; cook, stirring until egg has lightly set. Shake pan to level surface; cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle over cheese and cook under hot grill for 2 minutes until golden brown and bubbling. Serve warm in wedges sprinkled with basil leaves, if preferred.