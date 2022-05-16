Bored Of Your Usual Mid-Week Meals? Try This Easy Glazed Aubergine Recipe

For the glaze, finely chop one clove of garlic and place in a small saucepan, add in white miso, maple syrup, water, and mix together with a whisk until combined, heat up to a simmer and then set aside.

Cut both aubergines in half lengthways, heat up a frying pan, pour 50ml of oil into the pan. When the oil is at a medium heat, place the aubergine halves face down and cook until golden brown.

Preheat oven to 200°C. Place the aubergines onto greaseproof paper on a tray flat side facing up, cover with tin foil and roast in the oven for 20 minutes, remove from the oven, take the tin foil off and evenly cover with the miso glaze. Return to the oven for a final 5 minutes.

Place 420g rice in a medium sized saucepan and rinse with cold water. This helps to wash away the starch, repeat this process three times, then cover the rice with 600g of cold water.

Place the pan on a medium high heat with a lid, bring to a simmer and cook for 12 minutes.

After 12 minutes remove the lid and ensure all the water has been absorbed. Take off the heat and place the lid back on. Leave the rice to rest for 10 minutes with the lid on.