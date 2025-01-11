Eating This 1 Food Before Bed Could Help You Sleep Like A Log

miniseries via Getty Images

There are plenty of foods that experts recommend steering clear of before bed: sugary snacks, spicy dishes and crisps being some of them.

But did you know there’s one food in particular that could improve your sleep?

That’s right. According to experts, the humble pineapple could be the key to helping you drift off quicker and stay asleep longer.

Advertisement

Why do pineapples aid sleep?

First we need to talk about melatonin. This hormone is produced by the pineal gland in your brain and helps to control your sleep cycle.

According to the NHS, the body produces melatonin just after it gets dark, peaking in the early hours of the morning and reducing during daylight hours.

Melatonin acts on receptors in your body to encourage sleep.

Pineapple can help increase your body’s melatonin levels, which in turn promotes better sleep.

In one study, published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, eating pineapple was found to boost melatonin levels by a whopping 266%.

Advertisement

Bananas and oranges were also found to boost melatonin levels by 180% and 47% respectively.

Pineapples also contain bromelain which has anti-inflammatory properties and helps with muscle relaxation, easing you into a gentle sleep, according to Panda London’s sleep expert Max Kirsten.

Does it work?

People seem to think so.

“Eating pineapple before bed helps me fall asleep faster and sleep so much deeper,” shared TikTok creator Emma Robles in a video posted on the app.

In response to an X post asking for sleep tips, user @RobinLeath said: “I don’t know why but pineapple juice helps me and sounder sleep as well!”

Advertisement

I don't know why but pineapple juice helps me and sounder sleep as well! — Daughter of the King (@RobinLeath) December 8, 2024

When to eat pineapple before bed

Sleep coach Cali Bahrenfuss recommends eating the fruit 1-2 hours before bed to help you fall asleep easier, “as the highest concentration of melatonin happens around two hours after consumption”.

She told Sleepopolis that people who struggle to stay asleep during the night should try eating a couple of pineapple slices right before bed instead – but warned against trying the hack if you have diabetes or blood sugar issues.