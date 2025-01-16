UK Should Give Trump What He 'Craves' To Encourage Him To Back Ukraine, Ed Davey Says

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey and president-elect Donald Trump AP

The UK should give Donald Trump exactly what he “craves” to make sure he backs Ukraine, according to Ed Davey.

This has sparked fears he could threaten to withdraw aid unless Ukraine agrees to cede occupied land to Russia – which was once a red line for Kyiv.

Trump is expected to be much more sympathetic towards Vladimir Putin than Ukraine’s other allies, having once described his invasion of Ukraine as “savvy” and “genius”.

So, speaking in a major speech four days before the president-elect’s inauguration, the Lib Dem leader had a suggestion for ensuring Ukraine’s biggest donor continues to support Kyiv.

While claiming Trump “cannot be relied upon to play by the rules or stick to international agreements,” Davey said, “other democracies must step up” to help defend the free world – especially when it comes to Ukraine.

He said: “We have leverage. We have something Trump desperately wants: a state visit.

“The pageantry at Buckingham Palace. A banquet with the King.

“We all know he craves it. So I say we give it to him. But only if he delivers what we need first for Britain and Europe’s defence and security.”

It’s believed Putin could eventually try to move further into the continent if he is successful with his land grab in Ukraine, especially as he is already trying to extend his influence into Georgia, Moldova and Romania.

Davey continued: “President Trump must sit down with President Zelenskyy and other European leaders in a summit convened by the UK.

“To agree how we collectively use the hundreds of billions of dollars, pounds and Euros of frozen Russian assets to pay for the weapons Ukraine needs to win the war and beat Putin.

“To put it in Donald Trump’s language: we are going to protect Ukraine and we are going to make Russia pay for it.

“And if Trump delivers on that deal, pushing the necessary measures through Congress. Then, and only then, do we roll out the red carpet for a state visit.”

Trump has often spoken of his admiration for the British royal family. After visiting in 2019, he told Fox News: “I have such a great relationship [with them], and we were laughing and having fun.”

The Republican was also very impressed by Prince William when they attended the reopening of the Notre Dame in December.

