Travis Kelce's Father Spews 'Trash Talk' About Taylor Swift That's Actually Nice

Travis Kelce’s father Ed is talking trash about Taylor Swift ― and the pop star would probably be thrilled to hear it.

Ed Kelce told People on Tuesday the Shake It Off singer actually cleaned up the stadium suite when she watched the Kansas City Chiefs tight end play recently ― garbage and all.

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed Kelce told People on Monday. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

The elder Kelce was duly impressed.

“I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo,” he said. “She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

Taylor Swift watches the game with Brittany Mahomes (right, with the baby) on Oct. 22 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the romance between Travis Kelce and Swift heats up, the 12-time Grammy winner rooted him on at four games, including the Chiefs’ victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City has won every one of them.

And maybe the stadium luxury suites are a little tidier for her presence as well.