Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn JMEnternational via Getty Images

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their second child together.

The Bad Habits singer shared the news on Instagram that his wife had given birth to their second daughter.

The 31-year-old star said they were “over the moon” to be a family of four, as he shared a photo of baby socks on social media.

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” he captioned the picture.

“We are both so in love with her.”

The couple, who got married in 2019, welcomed their first daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August 2020.

Despite his worldwide fame, Ed is notoriously private about his relationship with Cherry and their family, but last year he spoke about becoming a first-time dad and the story behind his first daughter’s unusual name.

“Me and Cherry always wanted to go to Antarctica, it was always on our list,” he explained.

“It’s the one continent I haven’t gone to… So we went there and it’s just an amazing place, it’s really special to us, and obviously like we got home and Cherry was pregnant. Yeah it was just something we wanted to have in her name.”

