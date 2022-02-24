Ed Sheeran Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To His 'Brother' Jamal Edwards: 'His Light Shone So Bright'

Ed Sheeran has paid tribute to his “brother” Jamal Edwards in a heartbreaking Instagram post, crediting the music entrepreneur with helping to kickstart his professional career.

Jamal, who set up the SB.TV music platform in 2006 and was credited with helping to launch the careers of some of the UK’s biggest music acts, died on Sunday morning at the age of 31.

Advertisement

Sharing an old photo of them together, Ed said he would “not be here without him”.

“I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say,” the Bad Habits singer wrote.

Advertisement

“Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright.

“He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return.

Advertisement

“A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power.

“I would not be here without him, professionally and personally.

“There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on.”

Advertisement

“It is with deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness,” she wrote.

“Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.

Brenda added: “Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on.

“Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD.”

Brenda and Jamal appeared on Loose Women together in November last year. Ken McKayKen McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Jamal gained fame from setting up new music platform SB.TV – helping to launch a string of UK music careers, including. Ed, Stormzy, Dave, Rita Ora and Jessie J.