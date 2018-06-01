Ed Vaizey Pulls Out Of London Mayor Race And Backs Justine Greening As Tory Candidate

Former Culture Minister Ed Vaizey is not running to be the Tory candidate for London Mayor, HuffPost UK can exclusively reveal.

Vaizey, who had previously claimed he could “thump” Sadiq Khan in any election, is not putting his name forward as he believes there are “much more talented people”.

The Wantage MP is instead backing former Education Secretary Justine Greening to take on Khan in the 2020 vote.

The Tories are planning to announce their candidate to take on Khan at their party conference in October, and Vaizey was one of the favourites to throw his hat into the ring.

Yet despite his bullish claims of victory in March, the outspoken-Remainer will not seek the nomination.

He told HuffPost UK: “I was never really planning to run.”

When asked who he would be backing instead, Vaizey replied: “Greening.”