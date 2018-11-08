Flexing his sleight of hand for Jimmy and the audience, Eddie performed a complex card trick with a pack of Jimmy Fallon own-brand cards.

“No one came to the parties, but I was still inviting magicians.”

The 36-year-old actor admitted that he was still inviting magicians to his birthday parties into his late teens while attending Eton: “I was embarrassingly into magic as a kid.

Eddie started out by handing Jimmy a white envelope in a style that every millennial knows and recognises – a mockup Hogwarts acceptance letter.

Putting the envelope aside, Jimmy then secretly chose his card, the seven of diamonds. Then, on request from Eddie, and a bit too much excitement from the audience, Jimmy licked the pack for a touch of magic.

Rifling through the deck, teasing that he was going to reveal Jimmy’s card, Eddie gradually discarded the deck by throwing cards over the stage for “a little flourish”.

“This has nothing to do with the trick, I just love doing it,” he added.

Eddie then revealed a “magic potion” from his suit jacket, and after pouring the powder over his hand, blew it away, to reveal the number seven and a diamond symbol written on to his hand in the remaining powder. Pretty magical.

But then, grabbing Jimmy’s hand, Eddie exclaimed “there’s more!”, turning our attention back to the envelope from the start of the trick. Jimmy slowly tore open the envelope, and sure enough, the seven of diamonds was tucked inside.

The last time Eddie did magic under the spotlight was on the Graham Norton show in 2016, in which he recruited Bryan Cranston and Benedict Cumberbatch to blow on a blank colouring book to make pictures and colours suddenly appear.