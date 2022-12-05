The Queues At Edinburgh's Christmas Market Prove We're In The Bad Place

Ken Jack via Getty Images If we wanted to stand in someone's armpit, we'd get on the tube

Edinburgh is well known for its incredible Christmas market, but would you be willing to queue for an age to get a glimpse at it?

According to a now viral TikTok video at the weekend, apparently, yes, plenty of people are.

The much-loved annual festive event opened its doors (for the first time with no Covid restrictions since 2019) on Friday November 25 and tourists and locals alike have been descending on it ever since.

In a series of videos from this weekend (December 3 2022), TikTok user @LLL05 showed the chaos they experienced trying to get into the market, calling it the “biggest queue I’ve ever seen”.

The video, which has now been watched a whopping 1.8 million times, shows hopeful Christmas market-goers in snake-like queues in the city centre.

Other TikTok users raced to the comments section to share their experience and wait times.

One wrote: “Was there yesterday 45 minutes from end of queue to front.”

However, many added that there was far less of a wait if you head to the market on a weekday (a point that will be unsurprising to many 9-5ers).

