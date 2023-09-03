Education Secretary Roasted Over 'Bizarre' Video On Crumbling Schools Scandal

Gillian Keegan chose to record a video than face media interviews. YouTube

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has been roasted after she dodged media interviews and instead posted an “Oscars-style” video on the crumbling concrete crisis affecting schools.

The three-minute clip, which has a dance music soundtrack, was posted on YouTube amid claims that hundreds more schools could be dragged into the scandal.

It emerged on Thursday - days before the end of the summer holidays - that more than 150 schools had been ordered to either partially or completely close because the “RAAC” concrete used to build them is at risk of collapse.

Instead of answering questions from journalists on the government’s response to the crisis, Keegan instead posted a link to the video - which appeared to have been filmed in her office - on X, which was formerly Twitter.

In it, she admitted that “some buildings may pose a threat to safety”, but insisted the government was doing all it could to solve the problem.

I understand that many pupils, parents and staff are concerned about RAAC following our updated guidance this week



So I’ve answered some of the most commonly asked questions here 👇https://t.co/lEnMQEfia8 — Gillian Keegan MP (@GillianKeegan) September 2, 2023

However, her decision was criticised by journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan, who said: “Where is the education secretary? She’s putting out these Oscars-style videos - sorry, that’s not your job.

“I don’t want slick videos. I want the education secretary to be held to account.”

Sky News deputy political editor Sam Coates also took aim at the education secretary, and questioned whether Keegan was trusted by Rishi Sunak to handle the crisis.

Secretary of State not available for interviews on the biggest story of the weekend.



Instead they’ve done this 👇🏻 to bizarre dance music in the background, perhaps to sooth frayed nerves?



Doesn’t scream that No10 trust the Education Secretary…https://t.co/7bavBYN0FO — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) September 2, 2023

Meanwhile, X users were merciless in their reaction to Keegan’s video.

One said: “YouTube your resignation. I’d watch that.”

Another added: “This is appalling. What is that awful noise accompanying your words?”