Electric Shock Collars For Pets Banned – But People Will Still Be Able To Buy Them

The use of electric shock collars for pets is set to be banned by the government – but people will still be able to buy them.

Environment secretary Michael Gove is set to announce the move later this week, but campaigners say the change in the law does not go far enough, as it prevents the use, but not the sale, of the devices.

“The use of punitive shock collars causes harm and suffering to our pets,” Gove said.

“This ban will improve the welfare of animals and I urge pet owners to instead use positive-reward training methods.”

Moves have already been made in Wales and Scotland to prevent the use of the owner-operated collars, which administer up to 6,000 volts of electricity or spray noxious chemicals to control animals’ behaviour.

The RSPCA carried out a survey on the use of shock collars, which suggested 5 percent of dog owners have used them, and said hundreds of thousands of animals would benefit from the move.

The charity also called for the ban to be extended to electric containment fences.