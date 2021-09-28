Ellie Goulding’s Tale Of A Dicky Tum During Her Coachella Set And Cat Litter Is Not For The Faint-Hearted

The show must go on, they say – something Ellie Goulding knows all too well.

The Starry Eyed singer has recounted a particularly mortifying story about when she played Coachella in 2016, while suffering from a stomach bug.

WARNING: Readers of a nervous disposition should look away now.

During an appearance on this week’s Never Mind The Buzzcocks, the 34-year-old revealed that things were so bad that she had to wear shorts with a “a poo trap door” (her words), and later made use of the Kings Of Leon’s nearby cat litter.

Yes, we have many, many questions too.

Ellie was quizzed about the incident on the revamped Sky Max show by host Greg Davies and well, we’ll let Ellie do the talking.