Elliot Page Cries 'Tears Of Joy' As He Reflects On Happiest Moment Since Transition

Elliot Page had a tearful moment as he reflected on the most joyful aspects of his transition in an upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Oscar-nominated actor came out as transgender last year, and has since filmed his first sit-down interview with Oprah for her Apple TV+ show The Oprah Conversation, set to debut on Friday.

During the conversation, Oprah asked Elliot about “the part of your transition [that] has actually brought you the most joy”, prompting an emotional response from the Umbrella Academy star.

“Goodness, what has brought me the most joy?” Elliot began. “It’s the little [things], you know?

“Getting out of the shower, and the towel is around your waist, and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just, like, ‘there I am’. And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked, I’m not having all these little moments that used to be… just being in a t-shirt!”