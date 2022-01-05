These Resurfaced Elmo Clips Are Providing The Light Relief We All Need Right Now

Elmo has suddenly gone viral this week Twitter

The famous Sesame Street character Elmo is suddenly being celebrated on the internet as people finally catch on to just how sassy the puppet really is.

The trend seemed to begin with a 2015 flashback video shared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’s Twitter account, where Elmo shows people how to make a ‘sloppy Oscar’ burger from his cookbook Let’s Cook.

Advertisement

The clip began circulating because of Elmo’s strange way of pronouncing balsamic vinegar, reminding everyone why the fluffy red puppet – who has been a three-and-a-half-year-old Muppet on Sesame Street since 1980 – is so memorable.

.@Elmo teaches Jimmy and @questlove how to make a Sloppy Oscar: onions, garlic, celery, and of course, a little balsamic vinegar. #FallonFlashback pic.twitter.com/gj9tQwYSqi — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 4, 2022

Pretty soon, everyone started sharing their own favourite Elmo snippets – and he went viral on Twitter and Instagram.

Advertisement

Here are some of the best Elmo clips now making the rounds:

there are tears in my eyes y’all my stomach hurting pic.twitter.com/bbkF9yDZLf — cheye (dr.booty) (@wumbooty) January 4, 2022

This is actually one of my favorite Elmo clips.... pic.twitter.com/lUrkwJh8A8 — Meteorologist Thomas (@tmstormchaser) January 5, 2022

Elmo vs Rocko the greatest rivalry of all time pic.twitter.com/4aRbR6OUAS — ko (@formermerc) January 4, 2022

Zoe and Rocko casually driving Elmo into madness is the funniest thing pic.twitter.com/BVGJ1zyLQu — ✨Whisp✨ (@King_Luma_) January 5, 2022

The way Elmo walked off is SENDING ME pic.twitter.com/xl6aiHcAOE — CORRIE TESFAYE (@FATDEVILGIRL) April 15, 2021

DAWG! elmo has had enough with the shenanigans lol! i shouldn’t be laughing at this pic.twitter.com/Sp1uB8YpGo — ᴊᴏɴɴʏ ᴊᴜᴋᴇʙᴏx 🕹✨ (@jonnyjukeboxx) January 4, 2022

And some of the best responses...

Advertisement

I feel very drawn to unhinged Elmo I feel that we are twin flames — elizabeth holmes fan account (@pumpkinspaaice) January 5, 2022

2022 starting off with Unhinged Elmo vs A rock, letting me know that this is the year of stress and violence — Tony (@AchillesHunts) January 5, 2022

it may have been a terrible start to the year but at least elmo is trending — Bats (@themaninglass) January 5, 2022

all these elmo content on my twitter making me stan elmo go sassy queen — yen (@cosimshiena) January 5, 2022

The way I’m dying right now. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) January 4, 2022

Okay cuz we need an Elmo for adults because why was I entertained — Romario Cerrato (@RomeyRo13) January 5, 2022

Why did we all hate Elmo so much growing up? These two videos I’ve RT in a short time? What a little king. pic.twitter.com/y2zB3JyvgY — Rach 🐰🍓🌸 (@callme_hawkeye) January 5, 2022

Elmo getting real tired of everyone's shit these days. pic.twitter.com/ALxx93fPIY — Codie, Naya Enthusiast (@CodyE_IIXXII) January 5, 2022

Elmo is all of us these past three years experiencing craziness that just won’t end https://t.co/GWIGDKDiBz — Juni Ba - Chill with a hint of unhinged🐢 (@juni_ba) January 5, 2022