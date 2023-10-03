Elon Musk Blasted For Mocking Zelenskyy's Requests For Ukraine Aid

Tech mogul Elon Musk was blasted on Sunday after he posted a meme that mocked the requests that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made for aid to help his country continue its fight against Russia.
The head of X, formerly known as Twitter, posted an edited picture of Zelenskyy that made it look as if his veins were popping out of his head.
The caption said: “When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t asked for a billion dollars.”
Although the X-man probably thought the post was “comedy,” many people weren’t laughing, especially since as many as 40,000 Ukranian civilians have died since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, according to Le Monde.
As a result, Musk was blasted for the post, and many people noted that he’s not the guy who should be accusing others of freeloading.
Others noted that Musk seemed to be promoting propaganda that Russian President Vladimir Putin would admire.
Zelenskyy came to Washington, DC, last month and thanked the US for the money and aid provided so far.
“There is not a single soul here today who would not care what happens to freedom. And there is not a soul in Ukraine that does not feel gratitude to you, America, to you, the people who help us, not because you have to but because your heart cannot let you do otherwise,” Zelenskyy said.
“That is humanity. This is what makes us Ukraine. That is what makes you America.”