Thai Cave Diver Threatens Legal Action Against Elon Musk After Twitter Smear

Elon Musk has launched an astonishing and unsubstantiated attack on the British diver who led the rescue of 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand.

Musk baselessly branded expat Vernon Unsworth a paedophile after he dismissed a mini-submarine the billionaire’s team built for the rescue effort as a “PR stunt.”

In an interview with CNN, Unsworth said: “It just had absolutely no chance of working. He had no conception of what the cave passage was like. The submarine, I believe, was about 5ft 6in long, rigid, so it wouldn’t have gone round corners or any obstacles.”