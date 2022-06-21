Elon Musk's Transgender Child Petitions Court For Name Change, Declaring Split From Dad

Elon Musk at the Met Gala last month via Associated Press

One of Elon Musk’s seven children has filed legal documents requesting a name change because she wants to be “recognised as female,” and no longer wishes to be “related to my biological father in any way, shape or form”.

Vivian Jenna Wilson – previously known as Xavier Musk – is requesting a legal name change to “conform to the petitioner’s gender identity,” according to the April filing in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles shortly after her 18th birthday, which was first reported by TMZ.

The teen also asked for a new birth certificate with her new name.

A hearing on the request will take place on Friday.

The official reason given: "Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form." pic.twitter.com/t04P9m8fEI — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) June 20, 2022

Vivian has a twin brother, Griffin. Their mum is Canadian author Justine Wilson, who was married to Musk from 2000 to 2008.

The twins were born in 2004. Justine and Elon Musk’s baby boy Nevada, born in 2002, died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks old.

The couple also have 16-year-old triplets.

More recently, Elon had two children with the singer Grimes.

The Tesla billionaire has not commented publicly on the court filing.

He hasn’t been very outspoken about LGBTQ+ issues but has made some remarks on Twitter, a number of which have faced criticism.

We are simultaneously being told that gender differences do not exist and that genders are so profoundly different that irreversible surgery is the only option.



Perhaps someone wiser than me can explain this dichotomy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2022

I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

Oh and umm … https://t.co/jtg944ERCy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

On Sunday, which was Father’s Day, he also tweeted: “I love all my kids so much.”