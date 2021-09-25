Elon Musk Confirms He And Grimes Are 'Semi-Separated' After Three Years Together

Elon Musk has announced that he and singer-songwriter Grimes are taking time out from their relationship after three years together.

On Friday, the Tesla CEO confirmed to Page Six that he and Grimes were “semi-separated”, though she and their son were still living at his home for the time being.

Explaining that their respective work schedules put a strain on their relationship, he said in a statement: “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA.”