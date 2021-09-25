Elon Musk Confirms He And Grimes Are 'Semi-Separated' After Three Years Together

Elon Musk has announced that he and singer-songwriter Grimes are taking time out from their relationship after three years together.
On Friday, the Tesla CEO confirmed to Page Six that he and Grimes were “semi-separated”, though she and their son were still living at his home for the time being.
Explaining that their respective work schedules put a strain on their relationship, he said in a statement: “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.
“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA.”
He added: “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”
Elon Musk and Grimes – the stage name of singer Claire Elise Boucher – were first reported to be dating in May 2018, and made their first public appearance together at the Met Gala that same month.
Last year, they welcomed a son, to whom they gave the unusual name X Æ A-Xii, named after “the unknown variable”, a reference to artificial intelligence and the former couple’s favourite aircraft.
The 50-year-old entrepreneur has had six children from previous relationships, one of whom died as a baby. He has been married three times, including twice to Westworld star Talulah Riley.
X is Grimes’ first child.
Earlier this month, Grimes attended the 2021 Met Gala solo, and was pictured on the red carpet in an unusual ensemble that included a prop sword.