After a year out, the Met Gala was back with a bang on Monday night.

While the annual A-list event is famously held on the first Monday in May, organisers clearly felt that this would simply be too long to make us wait in 2021, so decided to throw together a little something for September.

This year, the event was chaired by singer Billie Eilish, Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis pro Naomi Osaka, with the theme being “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”.

As ever, some of the stars in attendance understood the assignment completely, and others missed the mark somewhat.

Here are 18 of the must-see looks from the 2021 Met Ball...