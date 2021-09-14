ENTERTAINMENT
14/09/2021 08:59 BST | Updated 3 minutes ago

Met Gala 2021: 18 Must-See Looks Including Billie Eilish, Rihanna And Lil Nas X

Who gave us the biggest serves on the red carpet?

After a year out, the Met Gala was back with a bang on Monday night.

While the annual A-list event is famously held on the first Monday in May, organisers clearly felt that this would simply be too long to make us wait in 2021, so decided to throw together a little something for September.

This year, the event was chaired by singer Billie Eilish, Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis pro Naomi Osaka, with the theme being “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”.

As ever, some of the stars in attendance understood the assignment completely, and others missed the mark somewhat.

Here are 18 of the must-see looks from the 2021 Met Ball...

Billie Eilish

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Serving: Marilyn Monroe reimagined as a Disney princess. She nailed it, let’s be honest.

Timothée Chalamet

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Serving: Zoom call eleganza. Party up top, comfies down below.

Lil Nas X

John Shearer via Getty Images
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Gotham via Getty Images

Serving: Why give just one look when you can serve three this good? 

Iman

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Serving: “I’m just running out to the shop, does anybody want anything?” 

Jennifer Lopez

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Serving: “Does anyone still wear a hat? I’ll drink to that...” 

Serena Williams

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Serving: Three words... Met Gala royalty. 

Kim Kardashian

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Serving: “Kim? Is that you under there…?”

Gigi Hadid﻿

Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Serving: “Switchin’ the positions for you, cookin’ in the kitchen and up in the bedroom.”

Dan Levy

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Serving: A plain suit? I don’t think.”

Shawn Mendes

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Serving: Got dressed in a hurry and forgot one key component… not that we’re complaining, obviously. 

Emma Raducanu

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Serving: Yes! She literally is! Get it...? Serving? Tennis? Moving on... 

Grimes

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Serving: Good luck getting that through the metal detectors

Naomi Osaka

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Serving: First time at the Met Gala and... she’s going all out. 

Brooklyn Beckham

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Serving: First time at the Met Gala and… he’s wearing a plain black suit. Your mum taught you better than this, Brooklyn.

Megan Thee Stallion

John Shearer via Getty Images

Serving: Dancing the Salsa, it’s rapper Megan Thee Stallion and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec...” 

Nikkie de Jager

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Serving: “If you’ve got anything to say about a YouTuber being at the Met Gala, you can say it to my headpiece.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Serving: When you really want to go to the Met Gala but you also really fancy a duvet day.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

John Shearer via Getty Images

Serving: Well, her message is literally on her dress.

READ MORE:

MORE: uk celebrity kim kardashian Rihanna Jennifer Lopez Met Gala Billie Eilish timothee chalamet Lil Nas X

Conversations