After a year out, the Met Gala was back with a bang on Monday night.
While the annual A-list event is famously held on the first Monday in May, organisers clearly felt that this would simply be too long to make us wait in 2021, so decided to throw together a little something for September.
This year, the event was chaired by singer Billie Eilish, Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis pro Naomi Osaka, with the theme being “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”.
As ever, some of the stars in attendance understood the assignment completely, and others missed the mark somewhat.
Here are 18 of the must-see looks from the 2021 Met Ball...
Billie Eilish
Serving: Marilyn Monroe reimagined as a Disney princess. She nailed it, let’s be honest.
Timothée Chalamet
Serving: Zoom call eleganza. Party up top, comfies down below.
Lil Nas X
Serving: Why give just one look when you can serve three this good?
Iman
Serving: “I’m just running out to the shop, does anybody want anything?”
Jennifer Lopez
Serving: “Does anyone still wear a hat? I’ll drink to that...”
Serena Williams
Serving: Three words... Met Gala royalty.
Kim Kardashian
Serving: “Kim? Is that you under there…?”
Gigi Hadid
Serving: “Switchin’ the positions for you, cookin’ in the kitchen and up in the bedroom.”
Dan Levy
Serving: “A plain suit? I don’t think.”
Shawn Mendes
Serving: Got dressed in a hurry and forgot one key component… not that we’re complaining, obviously.
Emma Raducanu
Serving: Yes! She literally is! Get it...? Serving? Tennis? Moving on...
Grimes
Serving: Good luck getting that through the metal detectors
Naomi Osaka
Serving: First time at the Met Gala and... she’s going all out.
Brooklyn Beckham
Serving: First time at the Met Gala and… he’s wearing a plain black suit. Your mum taught you better than this, Brooklyn.
Megan Thee Stallion
Serving: “Dancing the Salsa, it’s rapper Megan Thee Stallion and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec...”
Nikkie de Jager
Serving: “If you’ve got anything to say about a YouTuber being at the Met Gala, you can say it to my headpiece.”
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Serving: When you really want to go to the Met Gala but you also really fancy a duvet day.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Serving: Well, her message is literally on her dress.