Emma Raducanu rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in fashion and the celebrity world on Monday after scoring an invite to the Met Gala. Forty-eight hours after her historic win at the US Open final, the 18-year-old found herself on the red carpet of one of the year’s most exclusive events. In a sign of her new-found superstardom, Emma joined the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez and Billie Eilish at the annual fashion soiree, which raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Emma Raducanu attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

She wore a black-and-white Chanel ensemble at the A-list event in New York City, nine miles from Flushing Meadows, where she won the US Open. The British tennis star, who was sitting her A Levels little more than three months ago, also wore pearl body jewellery to complement her outfit.

Arturo Holmes/MG21 via Getty Images (L-R) Lily-Rose Depp, Whitney Peak, Margaret Qualley, Kristen Stewart and Emma Raducanu attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images)

The Met Gala invitation was just the latest piece of recognition for the teenager’s stunning on-court success. She said she would frame the letter of congratulations sent to her from the Queen following her US Open triumph, sealed with her victory in the final over another teen, Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Emma Raducanu attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)