Emma Raducanu won the US Open on Saturday and has now taken the opportunity to address the critics who previously doubted her performance.

The 18-year-old was the unexpected winner of the international tournament at the weekend, having only competed in her grand slam just a few weeks before.

She had to drop out of Wimbledon in July due to breathing issues, triggering outspoken presenter Piers Morgan and former tennis star John McEnroe to slam her performance – but Raducanu has now proved that these insults washed over her.

Speaking to Good Morning America on Monday, she broke down her Wimbledon appearance, and the reaction she got from it.

She said: “I took away from that that for me it was more of a physical issue.

“I think that to win a grand slam you need a lot of mental strength so I think the resilience part of it sort of speaks for itself.

“I needed to go though all of that to win a slam, but physically I’ve still got a lot of work to do because I’m still very new to the game and I haven’t had that time to really develop.