Emma Raducanu Congratulated By Royalty, World Leaders And Entertainment World Following Stunning US Open Victory

The Queen has led a wave of tributes to Emma Raducanu following her “remarkable achievement” in winning the US Open.

The British teenager, who arrived in New York last month with a ranking of 150th and just one Grand Slam appearance to her name, beat Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in straight sets in Saturday’s final.

In a statement, the Queen wrote: “I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships.

“It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters.”