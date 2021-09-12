ENTERTAINMENT
12/09/2021 08:23 BST | Updated 4 hours ago

Emma Raducanu Congratulated By Royalty, World Leaders And Entertainment World Following Stunning US Open Victory

A star is born.

The Queen has led a wave of tributes to Emma Raducanu following her “remarkable achievement” in winning the US Open.

The British teenager, who arrived in New York last month with a ranking of 150th and just one Grand Slam appearance to her name, beat Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in straight sets in Saturday’s final.

In a statement, the Queen wrote: “I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships. 

“It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication.  I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters.”

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2021 US Open Tennis tournament women's final match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez.

Following her win, Emma said: “You say, ‘I want to win a Grand Slam.’ But to have the belief I did, and actually executing, winning a Grand Slam,” Emma said, “I can’t believe it.”

Until three months ago, Emma had never played in a professional tour-level event, in part because of the pandemic and her parents’ insistence that she complete her high school degree.

“My dad is definitely very tough to please,” the 18-year-old said with a smile following her victory. “But I managed to today.”

Emma also put a smile on the faces of many famous Brits, who rushed to congratulate her on social media...

Emma is the first female qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final, let alone win one, and is the first woman to win the U.S. Open title without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014.

Emma, who was born in Toronto and moved to England with her family at age 2, is also the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles trophy since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

READ MORE:

MORE: sport Tennis emma raducanu US Open

Conversations