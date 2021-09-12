Emma Raducanu Congratulated By Royalty, World Leaders And Entertainment World Following Stunning US Open Victory

The Queen has led a wave of tributes to Emma Raducanu following her “remarkable achievement” in winning the US Open.
The British teenager, who arrived in New York last month with a ranking of 150th and just one Grand Slam appearance to her name, beat Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in straight sets in Saturday’s final.
In a statement, the Queen wrote: “I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships.
“It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters.”
Following her win, Emma said: “You say, ‘I want to win a Grand Slam.’ But to have the belief I did, and actually executing, winning a Grand Slam,” Emma said, “I can’t believe it.”
Until three months ago, Emma had never played in a professional tour-level event, in part because of the pandemic and her parents’ insistence that she complete her high school degree.
“My dad is definitely very tough to please,” the 18-year-old said with a smile following her victory. “But I managed to today.”
Emma also put a smile on the faces of many famous Brits, who rushed to congratulate her on social media...
Emma is the first female qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final, let alone win one, and is the first woman to win the U.S. Open title without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014.
Emma, who was born in Toronto and moved to England with her family at age 2, is also the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles trophy since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.