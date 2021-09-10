Emma Raducanu Receives Flood Of A-List Support Following Historic Win At US Open Semi-Final

British stars and public figures have been showering tennis player Emma Radacanu with messages of support and congratulations, following her incredible achievements at the US Open.

In the early hours of Friday morning, it was revealed that the 18-year-old Londoner had become the first qualifier ever to reach the final of a singles Grand Slam tournament.

She’s also the first British woman to make it to that stage of the US Open since 1968, and the youngest since 2004.