10/09/2021 11:07 BST

Emma Raducanu Receives Flood Of A-List Support Following Historic Win At US Open Semi-Final

Kate Middleton, Marcus Rashford and Liam Gallagher have showered the 18-year-old with congratulations.

British stars and public figures have been showering tennis player Emma Radacanu with messages of support and congratulations, following her incredible achievements at the US Open.

In the early hours of Friday morning, it was revealed that the 18-year-old Londoner had become the first qualifier ever to reach the final of a singles Grand Slam tournament.

She’s also the first British woman to make it to that stage of the US Open since 1968, and the youngest since 2004.

Following the news, Emma has been inundated with positive messages online, wishing her well ahead of her performance in the final.

Among the Brits lauding Emma on social media were Prince William and Kate Middleton, the prime minister and her peers from the sporting world:

Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill also hailed Emma as  “incredible” following her latest victory. 

Emma said on court after her win: “Honestly the time here in New York has gone so fast. I’ve just been taking care of each day and three weeks later I’m in the final. I can’t actually believe it.

“Today I wasn’t thinking about anyone else except for myself. While I have the moment I want to thank my team and the LTA and everyone at home for all their support.

“Since I’ve been here from the first round of the quallies I’ve had unbelievable support.”

Emma Raducanu celebrating her win

As for her chances in the final? “Is there any expectation? I’m a qualifier so technically there’s no pressure on me,” she added.

Emma will face Leylah Fernandez, a 19-year-old player from Canada, in the last stage of the competition on Saturday.

