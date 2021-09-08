Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu has reached the US Open semi-finals – a stunning achievement for the 18-year-old who had to win qualifying matches to even play in the elite tournament in New York.

Raducanu extended her unlikely journey to the last four by beating reigning Olympic champion and 11th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets, 6-3 6-4.

The British teenager was ranked 361st in the world when she burst on to the scene at Wimbledon earlier this summer.

She has yet to drop a set in only her second Grand slam event and expectations of her winning the tournament have cranked up another level.

Social media in the UK celebrated the triumph.

Former British tennis player Greg Rusedski believes Raducanu “has a real chance to win her first major” after reaching the US Open semi-finals.