Sports Stars Are Talking About Overwhelm. It's Time We All Did

So, how can we deal with overwhelm when it strikes?

The first step is learning to recognise it, says Dr Quinn-Cirillo. “How does stress show up for you in your body, the thoughts you have and the way you behave?” she says. “What physical symptoms do you notice, what thoughts race through your mind, do you avoid things or let things build up?”

To combat immediate symptoms, Dr Quinn-Cirillo recommends grounding exercises; push your feet into the floor and name things you see and hear around you.

Then, you can adopt some healthy wellbeing habits to prevent stress bubbling into overwhelm in the first place.

Self-care should not be underestimated, says Dr Quinn-Cirillo, and this includes staying hydrated, moving your body regularly and saying no to things when you need to. Helping others, even a small act of kindness, can also boost your own wellbeing.

You should also plan “targeted time out” for yourself, away from media, social media and demands. “Try a soothing exercise such as bath or walk, or read a book or watch something you enjoy, such as old movie or series,” she says.

It can also be beneficial to put boundaries in place at work, within relationships or wherever we’re feeling demands placed most acutely.

Finally, Dr Quinn-Cirillo recommends reconnecting with your values.

“Emma Raducanu pulled out with her health as priority, but this does not mean she no longer values tennis,” says Dr Quinn-Cirillo. “She values her wellbeing, health and future. Values are important when we are experiencing overwhelm. We may feel guilt or be in receipt of criticism of our actions, such as Emma, but it is important to know what you value and what you need to do at times to move towards these values.”