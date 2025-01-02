Elon Musk Has Said Jess Phillips Should Be In Prison In Latest Attack On Labour

Jess Phillips is the minister for safeguarding. Anthony Devlin via Getty Images

Elon Musk has said Jess Phillips should be in prison in his latest attack on the Labour government.

The billionaire X owner hit out after the safeguarding minister reportedly rejected calls for a public inquiry into historic child abuse in Oldham.

According to GB News, Phillips said it was up to the local council, not the government, to instigate such an inquiry.

In a letter to the local authority, the minister said: “I welcome the council’s resolution to do so ... and to continue its important work with victims and survivors.”

The story was highlighted on X by former Tory prime minister Liz Truss, who said: “This is Jess Phillips, the same Home Office minister who excused masked Islamist thugs.

“Her title ‘Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls’ is a perversion of the English language. Its clear whose side she is on.”

Responding to her post, Musk said: “She deserves to be in prison.”

His comments are the latest salvo in his long-running war of words on the government.

During the riots in the summer, Musk was slapped down by No.10 after he said “civil war is inevitable” in the UK.

Downing Street also hit back at Musk earlier this week after he claimed “very few” businesses would want to invest in the UK.

The PM’s spokesman told journalists that the Labour government had an “unashamedly pro-growth and pro-business approach”.