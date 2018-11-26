Elon Musk is considering moving to Mars even though he admits the bold venture comes with a “good chance of death”.

The billionaire entrepreneur thinks there’s a 70% likelihood he will travel to the planet aboard one of his own Space X rockets.

It will could also be a permanent move. “We think you can come back but we’re not sure,” the SpaceX co-founder told the US TV programme Axios.

“I know exactly what to do. I’m talking about moving there.”

Musk, 47, believes commercial flights to Mars will be possible within seven years and cost around £200,000.

When asked if it would simply provide rich people with an escape from the problems of Earth, he said: “Your probability of dying on Mars is much higher than on Earth. It’s gonna be hard. There’s a good chance of death, going in a little can through deep space.

″[There’s] not much time for leisure. And even after doing all this, it’s a very harsh environment. So … there’s a good chance you die there. We think you can come back but we’re not sure.

“Now, does that sound like an escape hatch for rich people?”