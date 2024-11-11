During the sketch show’s first post-election episode, SNL cast members mocked their anti-Donald Trump stance by cheekily pretending they had supported the president-elect all along, following Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris last week.

Carvey, who has previously spoofed US leader Joe Biden on the show, appeared during its cold opening as Musk, who endorsed Trump in the 2024 election.

“Check it out, dark MAGA. Yeah! But seriously, I run the country now,” an energetic Carvey said, impersonating the tech tycoon and wearing a black MAGA hat.

“America’s going to be like one of my rockets that’s super cool and super fun. But there’s a slight chance it could blow up, and everybody dies.”

Carvey’s joke poked fun at Musk’s appearance during Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally late last month, where he referred to himself as “dark, gothic MAGA”.

Dana Carvey as Elon Musk (left) and the man himself (right). Getty Images

On Sunday, Musk criticised Carvey – and SNL in general – on his social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.

“They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won,” he wrote.

In a separate post, Musk also trashed Carvey’s impression of him, writing, “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey.”

Musk, who hosted “SNL” in 2021, didn’t end his complaints there about the segment and went on to call the long-running show “out of touch.”

“SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality,” he wrote in another post.

“Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further.”

Musk was referring to Harris’ appearance on SNL last week, which Brendan Carr, a Republican on the Federal Communications Commission, claimed was “a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC’s Equal Time rule”. The rule requires that broadcasters offer comparable time to opposing candidates.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an FCC representative said that Carr’s claim didn’t represent the agency’s official views, and they have “not made any determination regarding political programming rules, nor have we received a complaint from any interested parties”.

While Musk wasn’t blown away by Carvey’s acting chops, other users on X appreciated the comedian’s impersonation of the tech billionaire.

Dana Carvey as Elon was the joy I needed this week. Excellent cold open, SNL — Ashley L. Ketchum (@AshleyLKetchum7) November 10, 2024

Dana Carvey as Elon Musk on SNL.. he will always be one of my faves. 🤣🤣 — TW 920 (@GoPackGo30) November 10, 2024