A motorist has been charged with causing the deaths of two elderly people after a crash on Saturday involving a van being pursued by police.

Ben Ord, 41, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday after the crash between a rental van and a Citroen C3 on Footscray Road, Eltham, in south London.

A man and a woman in their 70s died at the scene, on the 30mph road, shortly after midnight.

Scotland Yard said officers had spotted the Ford Transit van being driven “erratically at speed” and the driver had failed to stop.

Ord, of Eltham, is charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was remanded in custody to appear by video link at Bromley Magistrates Court on Monday.

Ord was also arrested on suspicion of driving while over the alcohol limit, and driving while unfit through drugs, although a Scotland Yard spokeswoman said she was unable to provide any further details about this aspect of the case.