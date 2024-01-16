Elton John Is The Latest Star To Earn EGOT Status Following This Year's Emmys

Sir Elton John performing live in 2023 Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Sir Elton John has officially achieved EGOT status.

The musical icon won his first ever award for his achievements in TV at Monday night’s Emmys, making him part of the select club of entertainers who’ve received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

During the ceremony, his Disney+ concert movie, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, was given the Outstanding Variety Special honour.

Unfortunately, Sir Elton was unable to attend the Emmys in person as he’s recovering from a recent knee operation, but producer Ben Winston was there to accept the award on his behalf.

“He’s absolutely fine, but he wanted to send his love and thanks to the Television Academy for this incredible award,” Ben said.

“We didn’t know this was going to be historic because it was going to win a man — who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives, he’s done so much great for society, who is all of our heroes — we didn’t know that it was going to win him an EGOT.”

David Furnish and Luke Lloyd-Davies pose backstage at the Emmys following Sir Elton's win ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

The Tiny Dancer singer reacted to his win in a statement to the press, where he said: “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight.”

“The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world,” he went on.

“Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium documented the final North American concert of the singer’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which kicked off all the way back in 2018.

Sir Elton is the 19th person to earn the title of EGOT.

He is the owner of five Grammys and earned the Best Original Song Oscar in 1994 for The Lion King’s Can You Feel The Love Tonight, and again in 2020 for Rocketman’s (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.

