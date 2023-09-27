Elton John Condemns Suella Braverman's Remarks About LGBTQ+ And Female Migrants

Elton John on stage at Glastonbury over the summer Kate Green via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Braverman was met with a widespread backlash when she claimed in a speech that being gay, or a woman, was not sufficient grounds to be granted asylum in the UK.

Advertisement

“There are vast swathes of the world where it is extremely difficult to be gay, or to be a woman. Where individuals are being persecuted, it is right that we offer sanctuary,” she said.

“But we will not be able to sustain an asylum system if in effect simply being gay, or a woman, and fearful of discrimination in your country of origin is sufficient to qualify for protection.”

Suella Braverman via Associated Press

As Braverman continued to face heavy scrutiny on social media, the Candle In The Wind singer issued a joint statement from himself, his husband David Furnish and his charity the Elton John AIDS Foundation, in response to Braverman’s speech.

Advertisement

“We are very concerned about the UK Home Secretary’s comments stating how discrimination for being gay or a woman should not be reason enough to qualify for protection under international refugee laws,” they said.

A joint statement from the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Elton John and David Furnish on today’s remarks from the UK Home Secretary. pic.twitter.com/HfWYyFic3n — Elton John AIDS Foundation (@ejaf) September 26, 2023

The statement continued: “Nearly a third of all nations class LGBTQ+ people as criminals and homosexuality is still punishable by death in 11 countries.

“Dismissing the very real danger LGBTQ+ communities face risks further legitimising hate and violence against them. Leaders need to provide more compassion, support and acceptance for those seeking a safer future.”

While Braverman’s migration comments have been condemned by many public figures, including several opposition MPs, it’s been revealed that her speech was signed off in advan by prime minister Rishi Sunak.