Elton John Quips 'There's Not Much Of Me Left' In Health Update

Elton John via Associated Press

Elton John recently gave a health update with a quip about his past medical procedures.

The music legend’s remark came up on Tuesday during a speech at the New York Film Festival premiere of the upcoming Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late.

“To be honest with you, there’s not much of me left,” he told the crowd, according to People magazine. “I don’t have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don’t have a prostate.”

“I don’t have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee,” he continued. “In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I’m still here. And I can’t thank you [enough], you’re the people that made me.”

The Rocket Man singer then thanked his husband, David Furnish, and their two sons for making him “the happiest man in the world”.

He also performed Tiny Dancer at the premiere, and at one point in the night shared a heartfelt note about the joy he feels in his current stage of life.

The 77-year-old, who has publicly discussed his early struggles with addiction, talked about getting sober in 1990 and finding “complete and utter happiness and bliss” when he met David a few years later and eventually became a dad.

Elton, a prostate cancer survivor, revealed earlier this month that he was recovering from a severe eye infection that caused him to have “limited vision in one eye”.

He said at the time that he had been “quietly spending the summer recuperating at home”.

The singer referenced the eye infection days later at a screening of the Never Too Late documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival on 6 September.