Elton John Opens Up About Health Struggles As He Shares He Now Has 'Limited Vision' In One Eye

Elton John in 2022 via Associated Press

Sir Elton John has shared he’s been left with “limited vision” in one eye as the result of an eye infection.

On Tuesday night, the music legend opened up about his condition in an Instagram post, insisting that he’s feeling “positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far”.

He wrote: “Over the summer, l’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.

“I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

The Rocket Man singer signed off his message “with love and gratitude”.

Last year saw Sir Elton headlining on Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage, after which he performed the final shows on his mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which he said would be his last.

“I’m trying to process it and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring,” he told fans after his last show. “I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss you all and how much your support has humbled me – it will stay with me forever.”