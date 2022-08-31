Sir Elton John has paid tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales, on the 25th anniversary of her death.

The singer was close friends with the princess prior to her death in August 1997, when she was killed in a car crash in Paris.

Elton reworked his hit song Candle In The Wind to perform at her funeral, which was subsequently released and became the biggest-selling single in UK chart history up to that date.

On Wednesday, Elton posted a picture of himself with Diana on Instagram.

“You will always be missed,” he wrote.

The pair’s friendship is said to have begun after Elton was reportedly hired to perform at Prince Andrew’s 21st birthday celebrations in 1981.

They were said to have bonded while dancing to the Charleston together on the dancefloor.

Elton performing a rewritten version of his song Candle In The Wind as a tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales, at her funeral PA Images via Getty Images

Elton and Diana went on to work together helping to raise awareness of AIDS.

In 2018, Elton praised Diana for helping to smash stigma surrounding the disease when she publicly shook hands with a patient in 1987.

“One simple handshake, one gesture showed the world the desperate need for humanity for people living with AIDS,” he said.

“She knew the disease could not be communicated by hand. Her gesture meant nobody should be left behind. She did not distinguish between ‘us’ and ‘them’.”

Speaking at a Princess of Wales memorial lecture, he added: “I like to think she would be proud and astonished if she could see the progress that has been made since she left us.”